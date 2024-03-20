StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

