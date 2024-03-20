StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USEG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.