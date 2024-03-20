StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

SEED stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.