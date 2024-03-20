Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.27. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 1,795,488 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 711,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.