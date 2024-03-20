Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,610,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 90,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.
Luminar Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $717.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Luminar Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.