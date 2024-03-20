Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,610,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 90,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $717.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

