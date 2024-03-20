Altius Minerals Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities raised Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$20.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$963.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

