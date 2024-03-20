Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

CVE:ITR opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$87.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.