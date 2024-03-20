Analysts Offer Predictions for Allbirds, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIRD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Allbirds during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

