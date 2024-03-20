Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,295.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

