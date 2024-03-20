Brokers Set Expectations for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on H. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.87.

NYSE H opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $159.81.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,525 shares of company stock valued at $223,090,255. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

