Zacks Research Weighs in on Edison International’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $69.50 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Further Reading

