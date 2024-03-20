Canacol Energy (CNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

CNE stock opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The firm has a market cap of C$194.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

