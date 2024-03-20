John Scott Purchases 30,000 Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider John Scott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,206.87).

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.44 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.60 ($1.18).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,444.44%.

