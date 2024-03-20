Metagenomi, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 20th (NASDAQ:MGX)

Metagenomi’s (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 20th. Metagenomi had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MGX opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

