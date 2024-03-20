BBB Foods Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 20th (NYSE:TBBB)

BBB Foods’ (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 20th. BBB Foods had issued 33,660,589 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $589,060,308 based on an initial share price of $17.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TBBB

BBB Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

BBB Foods Company Profile

NYSE:TBBB opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.