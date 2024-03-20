Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.30. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $452.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.