Cibus (CBUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cibus Price Performance

Cibus stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.90. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Get Cibus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cibus by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 503,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.