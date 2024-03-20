Nano Dimension (NNDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 106.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

