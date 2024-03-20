Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

