Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$20.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$963.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$23.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.19.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

