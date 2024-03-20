OUTFRONT Media Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of OUT opened at $15.70 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 272,787 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

