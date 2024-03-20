Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reduced by Analyst

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

