Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Lifted by Zacks Research

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telefónica in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Telefónica’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefónica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

TEF stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

