Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of VFF opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,838,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

