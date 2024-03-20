RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.77 and its 200-day moving average is $253.75. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

