StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

HTBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

