Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

SNOW stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $131.62 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

