StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

