TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.