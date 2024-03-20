StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HES. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.85.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $151.98 on Friday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.29.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

