iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IPW stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.89.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
