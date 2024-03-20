iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Down 10.0 %

IPW stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.89.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.