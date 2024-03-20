StockNews.com Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

