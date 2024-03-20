Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Forestar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Forestar Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Forestar Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Forestar Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

