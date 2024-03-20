American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $16.94 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

