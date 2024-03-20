CareCloud (CCLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq acquired 217,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $341,983.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,002,020 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,171.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

