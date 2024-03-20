111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. 111 has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of 111

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 111 by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the third quarter worth $119,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 111

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

See Also

