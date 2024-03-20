FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $481.87 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

