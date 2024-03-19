Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $770.56. 1,366,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.27. The company has a market capitalization of $732.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

