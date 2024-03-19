Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $446,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.14. 5,486,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,745,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.25 and its 200-day moving average is $365.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.64 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock worth $627,984,038 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

