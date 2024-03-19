51,628 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,516,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,279. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

