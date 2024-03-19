Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.37. 2,117,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,261. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $315.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

