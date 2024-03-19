Grassi Investment Management Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.27. 2,834,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

