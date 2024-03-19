Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.88.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

Netflix stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.54 and a 52-week high of $627.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

