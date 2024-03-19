Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,355,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,172,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

