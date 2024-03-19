Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $35.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.18. 1,924,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,037. The company has a market cap of $401.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.05 and its 200-day moving average is $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

