Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,883 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $517.69. 4,552,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.74. The company has a market cap of $234.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

