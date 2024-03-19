Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,493,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,617,168. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

