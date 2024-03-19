Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock valued at $627,984,038 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $494.27. 7,094,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,775,936. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.64 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

