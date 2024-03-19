Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,447. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

