Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $60.23. Approximately 2,945,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,089,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.